Va. Woman Went Missing Between Sunday Church Services. Now Her Husband Is Charged with Murder

Police in Virginia have arrested the husband of a 35-year-old woman who vanished Sunday between morning church services.

A statement from Newport News Police claims witnesses last saw Shanitia Mikell Eure as she was leaving Gethsemane Baptist Church shortly before 9 in the morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prior to leaving the 8 a.m. service, Eure told other churchgoers she had to stop home quickly, then planned to attend a second mass at 10:15 a.m., but she never returned to the church.

When concerned relatives could not reach her by phone, they contacted police, "and a missing person alert was issued to the media and shared on ... social media platforms," according to the Newport News Police's statement.

Virginia State Police also issued a statewide Ashanti Alert for Eure.

Investigators quickly learned "Eure was observed [at] approximately 9:40 a.m. Sunday leaving her residence with her husband," Adrian Salvatore Lewis, 49, according to the statement.

"The vehicle they were traveling in was located in Hampton Monday afternoon," it is alleged in the statement. "The vehicle was processed Monday evening and additional evidence was recovered. The case has transitioned to a homicide investigation based on the evidence that was recovered."

On Tuesday morning, arrest warrants were issued for Lewis, who was taken into custody soon after.

Lewis is charged with individual counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Adrian Salvatore Lewis, 49, accused of killing his wife, Shanita Eure-Lewis Adrian Salvatore Lewis

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Eure's body has yet to be found.

"We are doing everything we can to find her and bring her loved ones some closure," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

It was unclear Wednesday if Lewis had entered pleas to the two charges he faces. He's being held without bond, and online records failed to provide the name of his attorney.

Dr. Chris Carter, who knew the couple, told WVEC-TV they had been married 17 years when she was 18 and he was 33.

"I'm just blown away ... I am, honestly," Carter told the station. "It almost seems like it was the perfect marriage, and I'm just blown away."

Carter said Eure was the mother of two boys who was almost never seen without a smile. He also described her as devoted to her church.

"It's surreal," he continued. "I'm numb, and it's just like a dream that I hope I can wake up."