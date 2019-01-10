Pregnant Mom Shanann Watts, Murdered With Her 2 Kids By Her Husband, Would Have Turned 35 Today

placeholder
KC Baker
January 10, 2019 11:19 AM

When Shanann Watts blew out the candles on her birthday cake on January 10, 2018, with her two young daughters by her side, she had no idea it would be her last birthday — or that all three of them would be dead in the coming year.

In a video posted online of her 34th birthday celebration, Shanann’s little girls, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, sang a sweet rendition of Happy Birthday to their mom as Shanann’s own mother, Sandra Rzucek, joins in via Facetime on Shanann’s phone.

Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, 33, can be heard singing in the background.

When the song ends, Bella blows the candles out on the round cake adorned with a butterfly on the side.

RELATED: Chris Watts’ Mistress Breaks Silence About Affair with Triple-Murderer: ‘He Lied About Everything’

Chris and Shanann Watts with their daughters, Bella, left and Celeste, right
Facebook

“What!?” Shanann says in mock surprise to Bella. “Did you blow my candles out?”

Bella giggles as Celeste shouts something about candles in toddler talk.

Had Shanann lived, she would have been 35 today.

“She loved everybody,” her mother told ABC News in December in an interview with 20/20. “Her love for children and friends was amazing.”

RELATED: Behind Chris Watts’ Decision to Plead Guilty — ‘Eventually He Acknowledged His Life Was Over’

Bella, Celeste and Shanann Watts
Shanann Watts /Facebook

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Last summer, Shanann and her daughters spent six weeks in North Carolina with her parents and brother before returning to the Frederick, Colorado, home she shared with Chris on Aug. 7. She left home again to attend a quick work trip on Aug. 10, returning home just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 13. Hours later, Chris killed her and the girls.

Authorities still do not know exactly what led Chris — who was having an affair with a co-worker — to kill his whole family that fateful morning, after which he went on TV news to plead for her safe return.

“If he was this happy and wanted a new start, get a divorce,” Weld County Prosecutor Michael Rourke said.

“That’s the big word — why?” Shanann’s father, Frank Rzucek told 20/20. “He must have snapped because there’s nothing else I could figure out what happened to him.”

RELATED: Shanann Watts Worried About Husband Before Her Death — ‘He Has Changed’

Sometime after Shanann returned home, Chris strangled Shanann, who was 15 weeks pregnant with her unborn son, Niko, and smothered his two little daughters.

Celeste and Bella Watts
Facebook

Chris loaded their bodies, one at a time, into the back of his truck and drove out to a remote oil site where he worked.

He buried Shanann in a shallow grave and shoved his daughters in nearby oil tanks through a hatch that was only eight inches in diameter, authorities said.

Bella had scratches on her body from being shoved through the hatch. Investigators found a tuft of blonde hair on one of the hatch openings.

RELATED: Shanann Watts’ Parents Break Their Silence on Triple Murder of Daughter and ‘Miracle’ Grandkids

A candlelight vigil honoring Shanann and her girls in Frederick, Colorado, after their murders
RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/Getty

On Nov. 6, Chris pleaded guilty to murder, the unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a dead body in exchange for an agreement that prosecutors would not pursue the death penalty, the Weld County district attorney’s office said.

Thirteen days later, he was sentenced to five life sentences, three to be served consecutively, without the possibility of parole.

In December, he was tranferred to an out-of-state prison “for his own safety,” a source close to Watts tells PEOPLE.

Watts Family Murders
23 featured stories since
Shanann Watts Beat Odds to Have Children Despite Lupus — and 'Was So Excited' About It
8/26/2018
Shan'ann, Bella and Celeste Watts Will Be Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Bodies Were Found
8/28/2018
Murder Suspect Dad Chris Watts Is in 'Mourning,' Source Claims: 'It's All Beginning to Sink In'
8/31/2018
Chris Watts Didn't Get Involved in Funeral of Wife, 2 Daughters Because He 'Knew Better': Source
9/3/2018
Chris Watts' Alleged Lover 'Is Cooperating' with Triple Murder Investigation: Source
9/5/2018
Shanann Watts' Brother Speaks out About 'Horrific' Murders: 'We Lost So Much in a Blink of an Eye'
9/6/2018
After Triple Slaying of Shanann Watts and Her Girls, Family Dog Dieter Finds a New Home
9/7/2018
How Watts Family Home Looked After Pregnant Wife & Girls Vanished — but Before Husband's Arrest
9/13/2018
Prosecutors Demand Chris Watts Provide DNA & Fingerprints in Triple-Murder Case
9/14/2018
After Allegedly Hiding Bodies of Pregnant Wife & Kids, Chris Watts May Have Left Something Incriminating Behind
9/20/2018
Murder Suspect Chris Watts Made His Startling Confession 'After Speaking with His Dad': Police
9/21/2018
Suspected Family Murderer Chris Watts Doesn't Want His Jail Visitors Revealed — Here's Why
9/28/2018
Accused Triple Murderer Chris Watts Will Have to Give Up DNA & Fingerprints for Evidence Testing
9/27/2018
Shanann Watts Had No Will When She Was Killed. Could Her Husband Inherit Her Estate?
10/3/2018
Chris Watts Keeps Bible & Photo of Slain Family in Cell, Source Says: 'Nothing to Do but Reflect'
10/8/2018
What We Still Don't Know About the Watts Family Murders — and When We'll Know It
11/6/2018
Despite Plea, Chris Watts' Mom Doesn't Believe He Killed His Kids: 'He Couldn't Have Done That'
11/14/2018
Chris Watts' Mom Worries About Killer Son in Prison: 'There's No Telling What Would Be Done to Him'
11/13/2018
Chris Watts Still Hasn't Come Clean About Murdering His Entire Family — and He Might Never
11/20/2018
Chris Watts 'Giggled' as Agents Pushed for a Murder Confession — and Failed a Polygraph Test
11/24/2018
Daughter of Family Murderer Chris Watts Would Have Turned 5 Today
12/17/2018
Liev Schreiber Has Accepted That He'll Never Be Cool in His Kids' Eyes: 'It's Impossible!'
1/8/2019
Pregnant Mom Shanann Watts, Murdered With Her 2 Kids By Her Husband, Would Have Turned 35 Today
1/9/2019

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.