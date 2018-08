Andrea Yates was a 36-year-old mother of five young children: Noah, 7; John, 5; Paul, 3; Luke, 2; and Mary, 6 months. When her husband went to work on June 20, 2001, Yates methodically drowned all five children in the bathtub of their Houston-area home. Then she called 911. “I just killed my kids,” she told police when they arrived at her house.

In her 2006 trial, Yates was found not guilty by reason of insanity and sent to a state mental hospital, where she remains today. There is no end date for Yates’ commitment to the state hospital, and there are no open requests to have her released at this time.