Shan'ann Watts' Family Is Moving Her Personal Items Out of the Home Where She Was Killed

The family of Shan’ann Watts has moved her personal effects out of the Colorado home that she once shared with her husband, Chris, PEOPLE has confirmed.

According to an onlooker at the scene, a large moving truck pulled up to the house on Wednesday afternoon. Shan’ann’sfather, Frank Rzucek, loaded a bed frame, a mirror, and several other pieces of furniture into the truck with the assistance of an unidentified woman who appeared to be in her 30s.

As neighbors looked on, Rzucek quietly moved several boxes out of the home.

The development was first reported by HLN’s Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield. The show verified the details with the moving company. Banfield reports that the items will be kept in storage until the family decides what to do with them.

PEOPLE confirms that an officer from the Weld County Sheriff was at the scene to ensure that Rzucek was not disturbed while he packed the truck.

The other owner of the home, Chris Watts, sits in a Colorado jail, accused of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters in August.

He was arrested on Aug. 15 and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, among other crimes.

Shan’ann and her two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were reported missing on Aug. 13. Their bodies were found on the property of Chris’ former employer Anadarko Petroleum not long after he was taken into custody. Anadarko fired Chris the same day as his arrest.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, investigators revealed they discovered Chris’ affair with an unnamed co-worker, which he initially denied. The document also alleges that he confessed to killing Shan’ann.

Chris allegedly told police that he only strangled his wife after watching her kill Celeste when he told her he wanted to separate.

Shan’ann’s family has been outspoken in their criticism of Chris. Her brother, Frankie Rzucek, has previously lashed out at Chris, calling him a “heartless psychopath” and saying that he “stole my whole world.”

Chris has not yet entered a plea and is due to return to court in November. His lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment but, according to a statement from the state’s public defender’s office, their attorneys are barred from discussing ongoing criminal cases.