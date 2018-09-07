Shan’ann Watts‘ younger brother spoke out on Friday about the triple slaying of his pregnant sister and his two young nieces — and he expressed his gratitude to the community that has supported his family since the deaths last month.

“I wanted to take a minute and thank everyone who has helped us in every way possible,” Frankie Rzucek wrote on Facebook early Friday. “From best friends and family to people from all over THE WORLD.”

“Its truly an honor and a blessing to be a part of this family,” he continued. “Its an [indescribable] feeling when people all over the globe reach out just to send their condolences or be a listening ear.”

Rzucek did not mention 33-year-old Chris Watts, Shan’ann’s husband, who is accused of murdering his entire family. Rzucek, who has posted regularly about the case on social media, previously lashed out at Chris — calling him a “heartless psychopath” and saying that he “stole my whole world.”

In his Friday post, Rzucek alluded to the violent way that Shan’ann, 34, and her two daughters with Chris, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, are believed to have died in their home in Frederick, Colorado.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever dreamt such a horrific nightmare and just plain heartbreaking tragedy would ever happen to my regular ol happy family. Our whole world was flipped on its head and changed our lives forever,” Rzucek wrote, adding:

“We lost so much in a blink of an eye, but we also gained love and support from people all over and they became part of our FAMILY. I’ve never felt so loved in all my life, we can’t thank you all enough. May God bless each and every one of you. We love you all.”

From left: Shan'ann Watts' father and brother, Frank Rzucek and Frank Rzucek Jr. at a court hearing for Chris Watts RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Rzucek went on to address his sister directly.

“To my beautiful Sister Shanann, you’re truly an inspiration,” he wrote. “Now the world can see why I always looked up to you and I promise to carry on your legacy. Love always, your little brother. Xoxo

“P.S. You changed the world without even knowing. I hope we made you proud. Xox love Jr.”

Chris, who was arrested two days after his wife and girls went missing and not long before their bodies were found, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder as well as other charges in the three killings.

Shan'ann Watts (center) with her daughters Shanann Watts /Facebook

According to an arrest affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Chris has claimed that he killed his wife in a “rage” after watching her strangle one of their daughters.

Authorities have said he was allegedly cheating on Shan’ann with a co-worker at the time she was killed.

Chris remains behind bars without bond. He has not yet entered a plea.

His lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. However, according to a statement from the state’s public defender’s office, which is representing him, their attorneys are barred from discussing ongoing criminal cases.