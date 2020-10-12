Shanann Watts' Brother 'Highly Recommends' Netflix Doc: It 'Gives My Sister a Voice'

Chris Watts, 35, is in prison for murdering Shanann and their two daughters

The brother of Shanann Watts has spoken out about the new Netflix documentary about his sister's infamous murder — and he says that it is telling Shanann's side of the story in a respectful way.

"I highly recommend watching this," Frankie Rzucek wrote on Facebook earlier this month. "It's on Netflix. The director made sure we were a part of the whole process and we met the whole team personally. They made sure we were ok with them making this before they even started, unlike Lifetime's horrible movie."

The documentary, entitled American Murder: The Family Next Door, began streaming on Netflix on September 30. It includes rarely seen text messages and letters between Watts and his wife.

Shanann's family is still grieving from the events of August 13, 2018, when Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters. First, he strangled Shanann in their home. Then he drove her body to a job site at the oil company where he worked. He disposed of his wife's body and then smothered his daughters — Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

After pleading guilty to the murders, he received a life sentence.

In the weeks before the murders, Chris was spinning a web of deception that included an affair with a co-worker who thought he was already separated.

Image zoom Chris Watts, at left, with Shanann Watts

Frankie Rzucek always had a close bond with his sister -- and he spoke about her free spirit during her 2018 funeral.

“Growing up, she was a perfect role model," he told mourners at the time. "She had a lot of friends and was very popular, which made it hard for me being her little brother trying to protect her from heartbreak and other things. She moved out at 18 and never looked back.”

Image zoom Frank Rzucek David Zalubowski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"From a young age, I always knew my sister was going to be successful — and nothing would stand in her way,” he continued. "She was born to be a mother. She had ambition in her eyes and wanted a great life for her children and herself."

Now, Rzueck says that the Netflix documentary is a good way to commemorate his sister.

"This Documentary gives my sister a voice and she speaks throughout it," he wrote on Facebook. "It also shows what her life was like before he came along and how happy she was with her beautiful family until he cheated and turned into a different person and became that monster."