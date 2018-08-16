'Heartless Psychopath' Husband Allegedly Killed His Pregnant Wife and Daughters: Victim's Brother

The brother of a slain Colorado mom vented his grief on Facebook against the woman’s husband, who is suspected of killing the woman and the couple’s two young daughters.

“I just want 30 seconds alone with that heartless psychopath,” posted Frankie Rzucek, the brother of Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant.

According to the post, Shanann was going to have a son and name him Niko.

“My blood is boiling and the pain and anger and sadness I have in my heart,” Rzucek wrote.

In another post, Rzucek also shared a photo of himself and his two nieces, Celeste, 3, and 4-year-old Bella, to whom he described in a separate post as “absolutely adorable, precious, harmless.”

According to a family friend, Shanann and Chris “were having marital problems and she was getting ready to leave him.”

Shanann, Celeste and Bella were reported missing on Monday. On Wednesday night, the Frederick Police Department, working with the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, arrested Chris Watts, who had given multiple media interviews pleading for their safe return.

He has been charged with three counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.

Multiple outlets, citing police sources, have reported the husband confessed, but police have not confirmed or denied such reports.

It was not immediately clear if Chris Watts has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

The body of Shanann was found on Thursday, police said at a press conference, though no cause of death was revealed.

The bodies of the children have not been found, but Colorado Bureau of Investigation director John Camper said at the press conference, “We have strong reason to believe that we know where the bodies of the children are and recovery efforts are in process on that.”

PEOPLE has not been able to reach Shanann’s family, but CBS Denver reported the family said in a statement, “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

Shanann’s family has launched a fundraiser page on Facebook to help with expenses for services.