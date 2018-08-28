Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts Will Be Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Bodies Were Found

Shanann Watts, her two daughters and her unborn son will be laid to rest on Saturday, over two weeks after their bodies were found.

The funeral for the slain family members will be held at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst, North Carolina, according to the family’s obituary.

The service will also be live-streamed on the Boles Funeral Homes & Crematory Facebook page. The stream will start about 10 minutes before the service.

Shanann, 34, disappeared on Aug. 13 following her return home to Colorado from a business trip. After dropping Shanann off at her house early Monday morning, her friend called the police after not hearing from Shanann again.

Shanann and her daughters, Bella, 4, and 3-year-old Celeste were last seen in the Frederick area, where she lived with her husband Chris.

Chris initially appeared extremely concerned for his wife and children’s safety, but was later charged with five counts of first-degree murder after their bodies were discovered three days after they went missing.

Shanann Watts and her daughters Shanann Watts /Facebook

On Aug. 17, Shanann was found in a “shallow grave” on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s property, an oil and gas company where Chris previously worked. She was 15 weeks pregnant.

Hours later, Bella and Celeste were found in oil tanks near Shanann’s body.

Chris was hit with two additional charges because his children were less than 12 years old.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Shanann and Chris Watts Shanann Watts /Facebook

Shanann, Bella and Celeste’s causes of death have yet to be confirmed. However, they are believed to have been killed inside their home.

RELATED: Everything We Know About the Killings of Pregnant Mom Shanann Watts and Her Daughters

Chris claims he murdered his wife after allegedly watching her strangle one of their girls.

Despite having a “storybook” life to her friends, a family friend told PEOPLE that Chris and Shanann were having marital problems.

Shanann Watts and her daughter Shanann Watts /Facebook

Shanann’s Facebook page proves she and Chris spent much of the summer apart. She and her daughters spent six weeks in North Carolina with her family before returning to Colorado on Aug. 7.

RELATED: Why Wasn’t Chris Watts Charged in the Death of His Unborn Baby?

Shanann named her unborn child Nico Lee, according to her brother.

Her family also revealed her battle with Lupus in the obituary, and how her diagnosis made her so much more grateful to be a mother.

“She spent every minute thanking God and taking care of her precious gift that the Lord had blessed her with,” the family wrote.