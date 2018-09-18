Shan’ann’s younger brother expressed his gratitude to the community that has supported his family since the three deaths last month.

“I wanted to take a minute and thank everyone who has helped us in every way possible,” Frankie Rzucek wrote on Facebook. “From best friends and family to people from all over THE WORLD.”

“Its truly an honor and a blessing to be a part of this family,” he continued. “Its an [indescribable] feeling when people all over the globe reach out just to send their condolences or be a listening ear.”

In his Sept. 7 post, Rzucek alluded to the violent way Shan’ann, Bella and Celeste are believed to have died in their home.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever dreamt such a horrific nightmare and just plain heartbreaking tragedy would ever happen to my regular ol happy family,” Rzucek wrote, adding:

“We lost so much in a blink of an eye, but we also gained love and support from people all over and they became part of our FAMILY.”