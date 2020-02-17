10-Year-Old Delaware Boy Who Went Missing on Friday Is Safe: Reports

Image zoom Shamar Davis New Castle County Police

Update: According to CBS Philly and 6ABC, Shamar Davis, the 10-year-old boy who went missing on Friday, has been found safe.

Both outlets, citing police, report he has since been reunited with his family.

Police in Delaware are searching for a 10-year-old boy last seen by his mother on Friday morning.

According to a release from the New Castle County Police, Shamar Davis, who goes by the nickname “Bubba,” went missing from the New Castle Crossings apartment complex.

Police say Shamar is known to play outside with neighborhood children and visit various apartments.

Shamar’s mother Shanyece Moses told NBC Philadelphia she hopes Shamar stopped at someone’s house and lost track of time.

“He’s absent-minded, he wouldn’t think to keep track of time,” she told the outlet on Monday.

“Shamar, please come home,” she added through tears.

Neighbor Pat Dallatore told CBS Philly that Shamar was “a nice kid. Never been a problem.”

Dallatore added Shamar “comes around from time to time, looking for some of the kids in the neighborhood, and other than that he’s been keeping to himself. He’s been an easy kid.”

Shamar is described as a black male 5 feet 4 inches, 150 lbs., with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white collar, black Nike sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the New Castle County Division of Police by dialing (302) 573-2800 or visiting the department’s website at NCCPD.com, or (IM) on the New Castle County Police Facebook page.

Citizens can also submit a tip anonymously by text. Send a text to 847411 with NCCDE in the text field and your tip.