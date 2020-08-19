Missing Indiana Teen Feared to Have Been in 'Extreme Danger' Is Located, Alert Canceled

The missing 15-year-old Indiana teen who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert has been located, and the alert has been canceled.

Shaelie Lynn Stephens, who authorities had described as being in "extreme danger," was located Tuesday evening, according to the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. It is unclear where she was found.

Authorities had been searching for Shaelie, of Greensburg, since she was last seen early Monday morning. She was believed to be in the company of two white males, described as being in their late teens or early 20’s.

It is unclear whether she was located with anyone or if she may have been harmed.