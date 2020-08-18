Shaelie Lynn Stephens, 15, was last seen early Monday morning

Missing 15-Year-Old Ind. Girl Is in 'Extreme Danger,' Believed to Be with 2 Men

Authorities in Indiana are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.

Shaelie Lynn Stephens, 15, of Greensburg, was last seen early Monday morning shortly after 1 a.m., the Decatur County Sheriff's Department announced on Facebook.

Authorities believe Shaelie may be in the company of two white males who are in their late teens or early 20’s and possibly traveling in a late model white Chevrolet Cavalier.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Shaelie, who may be in need of medical attention.

She is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie with ripped jeans.