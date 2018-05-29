Marshals Arrest Sex Offender Suspected of Abducting 15-Year-Old Girl, But Teen Remains Missing

On Saturday, U.S. Marshals arrested a registered sex offender in Washington who is suspected of abducting a still-missing 15-year-old girl.

PEOPLE confirms the arrest of Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, for allegedly violating probation and failing to register as a sex offender. Additional charges are possible because the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators tracked Fitzpatrick to Lakewood, believing he would be in the company of Lileana Christopherson, a teenage girl from Bonney Lake who hasn’t been seen since May 9.

But Lileana was nowhere to be found, according to the statements.

Police allege Lileana left her parents’ home on May 9, and boarded a bus for the city of Federal Way, where they believe she met up with Fitzpatrick.

Police are pursuing a number of leads in hopes of recovering the missing girl.

A Bonney Lake police statement says Lileana was spotted in the Tacoma area within the last few days.

It is unclear at this point how the girl knows Fitzpatrick, who is being held without bond.

According to the News Tribune, Fitzpatrick was convicted of assault and felony harassment in 2003, after he was accused of repeatedly raping his then-wife.

Fitzpatrick has not entered pleas to the charges he faces and court records indicate he does not have an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police ask that you call 911 immediately if you see Lileana.

The girl was last seen wearing a black midriff shirt with tan capri pants.

She stands 5 foot 2 and weighs 120 lbs.