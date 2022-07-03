Several Dead, Others Injured in Copenhagen Mall Shooting Near Harry Styles Concert Venue
Several people are dead, and numerous others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a mall in Copenhagen just hours before Harry Styles was due to perform in a concert nearby.
The shooting took place at a Field's mall in the Danish capital, Copenhagen Police announced in a social media statement on Sunday.
One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting, police said. They described the shooter as a 22-year-old male.
"More than one person is confirmed dead, and several people are injured," police said in another post. "If you are in Copenhagen, contact your relatives and let them know, that you are ok."
Authorities also noted they are "looking for witnesses, pictures and videos from the incident" to aid them in their investigation.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Harry Styles Helps Fan 'Come Out' at Concert in Joyful Moment: 'You're Officially Gay, My Boy!'
Styles was scheduled to perform at the nearby Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly-anticipated Love On Tour shows.
As of Sunday afternoon, the former One Direction member's concert event was still scheduled to go ahead.
Musical acts including Pearl Jam and Queen + Adam Lambert are also scheduled to perform at the venue in the weeks to come.
The Copenhagen Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.