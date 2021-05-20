Diego Maradona died on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 60

7 People Charged with Homicide in the Death of Argentine Soccer Star Diego Maradona

Seven people have been charged with "simple homicide with eventual intent" in the death of Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona.

Maradona died from heart failure on Nov. 25, 2020, two weeks after he underwent brain surgery, ESPN, The Athletic and Agence France-Presse report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shortly after his death, audio of private conversations between doctors and people on Maradona's team were leaked that suggested he had not been properly cared for before his death.

Argentine prosecutors opened an investigation into Maradona's death and appointed a medical board to determine whether the soccer star was properly looked after. Authorities also ordered searches of his personal doctor's properties and probed others involved in the 60-year-old's care.

A report released by the board and obtained by Reuters dated April 30 found that Maradona's medical team acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner" and ignored "signs of life risk."

The report said that the final hours of Maradona's life was full of pain as he had become gravely ill and was dying without proper care.

"He presented unequivocal signs of a prolonged agonizing period, so we conclude that the patient was not properly monitored from 12:30 a.m. on 11/25/2020," the report stated.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Maradona's neurosurgeon — who performed the brain operation on him two weeks prior to his death — and his psychiatrist have been charged, as well as two nurses, a nurse coordinator, a doctor and a psychologist.

Diego Maradona Credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Maradona was one of Argentina's biggest soccer stars. Described by one writer as "the most human of the gods," he was beloved by his country and became a legend after leading Argentina's team to victory in the 1986 World Cup, The New York Times reports.

The news of charges being filed Thursday has brought Maradona's fans and family one step closer to receiving closure. Following his death, marches have been organized to demand justice with marchers stating, "he didn't die, they killed him," according to ESPN.