The men were arrested on suspicion of charges including riot, disorderly conduct, harassment, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks

7 Men Allegedly Taunted Black Family on Ore. Beach with Nazi Salutes During 4th of July Celebration

Oregon police arrested seven men after they allegedly taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July celebration. The men are also accused of taunting and challenging the responding officers to a fight.

The Lincoln City Police Department said officers were called to the beach area in front of the Inn at Spanish Head around 9:30 p.m. on July 4 on a report of a group of people causing a disturbance and launching illegal fireworks on the beach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a police press release, once officers arrived on ATVs, they were surrounded by “this group of about 10 people who began taunting and challenging the officers for seizing illegal fireworks.”

More officers arrived and discovered the same group also allegedly taunted a Black family by “yelling racial slurs at them, insulting them and using Nazi salutes towards them,” the release states.

The officers formed a barricade between the group and the family, which allowed the family to safely leave the beach and return to their hotel, according to the release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At that point, members of the group allegedly began taunting the officers and setting off illegal fireworks in front of them.

Seven men were arrested after additional officers arrived on the scene.

Gennadiy Kachankov, Antoliy Kachankov, Andrey Zaytsev, Oleg Saranchuk, Ruslan Tkachenko and Yuriy Kachankov were arrested on suspicion of charges including riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police, harassment and possession of illegal fireworks. One man, who refused to identify himself, was also arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for fingerprint identification.

All were cited and later released.