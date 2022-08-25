Set of Remains Found in Lake Mead Identified As Man Who Reportedly Drowned in 2002

A set of skeletal remains that were found in Lake Mead in May have been identified as a 42-year-old man who reportedly drowned two decades ago.

The man has been identified as Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas, Dan Kulin of the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy told PEOPLE in a statement.

"The identification was based on investigative information, DNA analysis and reports from the original incident," the statement reads. "The cause and manner of Mr. Erndt's death is undetermined."

Erndt was reported to have drowned Aug. 2, 2002, Kulin said, and an obituary from the Cincinnati Enquirer, published on August 13, 2002, says that he died from a "drowning accident in Lake Mead."

An ongoing drought has led to a steep decline in the water level of Lake Mead, the nation's largest manmade reservoir, which is located in Nevada and Arizona and is formed by the Hoover Dam.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Kulin also offered an update on the additional remains that have been found in Lake Mead:

"On Aug. 16, partial skeletal remains were discovered in the Boulder Beach area. The remains were found by a park visitor in the water. No additional information about these remains is available at this time."

"On Aug. 6, visitors to the Boulder Beach area discovered partial skeletal remains near the shoreline. These were located in the same area as partial remains that were discovered on July 25. At this time, the investigation into these remains includes working to determine whether the two sets of remains are from the same person or not."

"On May 1, remains were discovered in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor. The decedent was a male who died from a gunshot would. The manner of his death was homicide."

In addition to the skeletal remains recently found at Lake Mead, a World War II-era boat was spotted halfway out of the water in July.