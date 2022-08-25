Set of Remains Found in Lake Mead Identified As Man Who Reportedly Drowned in 2002

Five sets of human remains have been found in recent months at Lake Mead as water levels continue to recede

By
Published on August 25, 2022 01:08 PM
Lake Mead
Lake Mead. Photo: George Rose/Getty

A set of skeletal remains that were found in Lake Mead in May have been identified as a 42-year-old man who reportedly drowned two decades ago.

The man has been identified as Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas, Dan Kulin of the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy told PEOPLE in a statement.

"The identification was based on investigative information, DNA analysis and reports from the original incident," the statement reads. "The cause and manner of Mr. Erndt's death is undetermined."

Erndt was reported to have drowned Aug. 2, 2002, Kulin said, and an obituary from the Cincinnati Enquirer, published on August 13, 2002, says that he died from a "drowning accident in Lake Mead."

An ongoing drought has led to a steep decline in the water level of Lake Mead, the nation's largest manmade reservoir, which is located in Nevada and Arizona and is formed by the Hoover Dam.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Kulin also offered an update on the additional remains that have been found in Lake Mead:

"On Aug. 16, partial skeletal remains were discovered in the Boulder Beach area. The remains were found by a park visitor in the water. No additional information about these remains is available at this time."

"On Aug. 6, visitors to the Boulder Beach area discovered partial skeletal remains near the shoreline. These were located in the same area as partial remains that were discovered on July 25. At this time, the investigation into these remains includes working to determine whether the two sets of remains are from the same person or not."

"On May 1, remains were discovered in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor. The decedent was a male who died from a gunshot would. The manner of his death was homicide."

In addition to the skeletal remains recently found at Lake Mead, a World War II-era boat was spotted halfway out of the water in July.

Related Articles
BOULDER CITY, NV - JULY 12: The Lake Mead 2021 watermark, the country's largest man-made water reservoir, formed by Hoover Dam on the Colorado River in the Southwestern United States, which has dropped 2 inches every day since February (26 feet in one year), is viewed as the lake is at approximately 25% capacity is viewed on July 12, 2022 near Boulder City, Nevada. The lake, a national recreation area, located within the states of Nevada and Arizona 24 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, serves water to the states of Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado, and Nevada, as well as parts of Mexico, providing fresh water to nearly 20 million people and large swaths of farmland. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
5th Set of Human Remains Found at Lake Mead in Recent Months
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is a U.S. National Recreation Area located in southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona. It is managed by the U.S. National Park Service. Lake Mead NRA follows the Colorado River corridor from the westernmost boundary of Grand Canyon National Park to just north of the cities of Laughlin, Nevada and Bullhead City, Arizona. Formation of Lake MEad began in 1935, less than a year before Hoover Dam was completed. Lake Mead NRA features water recreation, including boating, swimming and fishing.
More Human Remains Found in Lake Mead, the 4th Such Discovery Since May
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni: Body and Car Found in Reservoir Near Last Known Location of California Teen
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Locher/AP/Shutterstock (13040990a) A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev. Las Vegas area water officials want to cap the size of new swimming pools, citing worries about supplies from the drying-up Lake Mead reservoir on the drought-stricken Colorado River Vegas Swimming Pools, Boulder City, United States - 10 May 2022
3rd Set of Human Remains Found at Lake Mead, National Park Service Says
mya fuller
A Young Woman Who Was Reported Missing Was Found Slain in a Remote Field 6 Days Later — and Killer Is at Large
Lake Mead
'Very Good Chance' More Bodies Will Be Discovered in Lake Where Body in Barrel Was Found: Police
Steve and Mina Schulz
Beloved Wash. Couple Found Killed in 'Gruesome' Double Murder After Daughter Discovers Blood in Their Home
FALL RIVER, MA - MARCH 19: Police tape hangs in front of gravestones at the Hebrew Cemetery in Fall River, MA, where markers were vandalized, on March 19, 2019. Police are trying to figure out who vandalized approximately 25 gravestones at the Jewish cemetery. Fall River police Sergeant J.T. Hoar said the vandalism at the Hebrew Cemetery on McMahon Street was discovered by a groundskeeper who reported it to police Sunday afternoon. Police said approximately 25 gravestones were defaced with anti-Semitic phrases and drawings of swastikas, and others were knocked over. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
2 Teens Charged with Murder After 71-Year-Old's Body Is Found in Hand-Dug Grave in Alabama: Police
Lake Mead
More Human Remains Discovered in Lake Mead, Less than a Week After Body in Barrel Was Found
texas highway patrol
Texas Rangers Launch Homicide Probe Into Death of 16-Year-Old Runaway Who Vanished in 2000
Lake Mead
Police Reveal How and When the Person Whose Body Was Found in Barrel at Lake Mead Was Killed
https://www.instagram.com/southernfrieddumpring/ Christe Dawson
Man Who Allegedly Killed His Wife During Their Honeymoon Charged with Her Murder
Sean Bickings
'I'm Not Jumping in After You': Ariz. Officers Placed on Leave After Failing to Save Drowning Man
Kylen Schulte (darker hair) and Crystal Turner
Suspect Named in Double Homicide of Newlywed Couple Found Dead Near Utah Campgrounds
rita-gutierrez-garcia-1
Found Remains ID'd as Missing Colo. Mom Who Vanished While Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in 2018
Man Charged after elderly man killed by pack of 7 dogs primary: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=428909475946222&set=pcb.428911012612735 credit Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office
Texas Man, 47, Charged After Elderly Man Fatally Mauled by Pack of 7 Dogs in Unprovoked Attack