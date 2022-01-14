A 28-year-old woman was attacked on the morning of Dec. 28, 2021, as she was making her way to work

Serial Sex Offender Out on Parole Allegedly Cuts GPS Tether, Assaults Woman at Gunpoint in Detroit

Authorities in Detroit allege a serial sex offender recently raped a woman at gunpoint little more than two months after he was paroled, PEOPLE confirms.

Junell Mobley, 42, has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery, seven counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felonious assault.

A statement from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy alleges Mobley sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman on Dec. 28. 2021. The attack unfolded at about 6:55 a.m. that morning.

Worthy's office alleges Mobley approached the victim as she was walking to work and brandished a handgun.

Mobley, who is being held on $1 million bond, allegedly robbed her before dragging her to a secluded area, where he raped her.

The woman went to the police immediately, and detectives were able to identify him after obtaining security footage of the suspect.

Police lauded the victim's bravery in quickly coming forward.

"She's a hero. She's a hero," said Captain Kimberly Blackwell of the Detroit Police's Special Victims Unit, speaking to WJBK-TV. "And I want to tell her she's a hero. And I want to tell her thank you for what she did, thank you for coming forward. It's a relief because we know for a fact individuals like that — they just don't stop."

Mobley, according to authorities, cut his GPS tracker in late November. It was fitted as a condition of his release.

Online court records confirm Mobley was convicted of aggravated indecent exposure in 2007, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 in 2002.