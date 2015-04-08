Serial Subject Adnan Syed's Story Will Continue in New Podcast

Serial may have ended in December, but Adnan Syed‘s story will continue.

A new podcast starting Monday will delve into the strange case “in greater detail, from an investigatory perspective instead of a narrative one,” The New York Times reports.

Syed, 34, has spent the past 15 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee after being sentenced to life plus 30 years in 2000. To this day, he maintains his innocence.

The case gained national attention last year after reporter Sarah Koenig made it the focus of her wildly popular podcast Serial. According to Apple, it was the most downloaded podcast of 2014 and the fastest ever to reach five million downloads.

Though Koenig’s investigation is, for now, over – the next season of Serial will focus on something else entirely – Syed’s story and his ongoing legal travails remain very much alive. In March, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals agreed to hear arguments from Syed’s lawyers, who have requested a new trial in the killing.

“[People are] still intrigued, they still want to know more,” Rabia Chaudry, the lawyer who first alerted Koenig to Syed’s case, told PBS’ NewsHour. “They want Serial to do updates, and Serial isn’t. So we will.”

Titled Undisclosed: The State v. Adnan Syed, the new podcast is produced by Chaudry, as well as two other lawyers involved in the case, Susan Simpson and Colin Miller.

“Susan and Colin have been taking a closer look, and with their own private investigator, continuing the investigation,” Chaudry said.

Undisclosed will address evidence brought forward on Serial, as well as new information about the case. With the new podcast, Chaudry hopes to bring Serial listeners’ attention back to the case.

“They know there’s an appeal, but they’re not reading these blogs because it takes a bit of an investment,” she said.

“The more public support we have in terms of skepticism toward the case, I think it has an impact on the case itself. That’s my goal.”

Episodes will be released every two weeks starting on Monday and run approximately 30 minutes long.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.