The man whom authorities said fatally shot Serena Williams‘ older sister Yetunde Price in 2003 was paroled earlier this year, after more than a decade behind bars, PEOPLE confirms.

However, it appears Robert Edwards Maxfield was re-arrested on Friday night in Compton, California, and remains in custody after allegedly violating his parole, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials and jail records.

A spokesman with the state’s Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, who confirmed the release of the Maxfield in Price’s case, could not immediately say if it was the same Maxfield who was arrested in Compton.

The men in both cases share identical biographical information though, including ages, names and race. Price was also killed in Compton.

Speaking generically, DOC spokesman Luis Patiño tells PEOPLE that someone who violates their parole then goes before a judge and could have their parole revoked, at which point they would be sent back to jail.

The Maxfield in Price’s case, now 38, pleaded no contest in 2006 to voluntary manslaughter in Price’s death just after midnight on Sept. 14, 2003, the Associated Press previously reported.

Maxfield had been charged with murder but accepted the lesser count on the eve of his third trial, following two mistrials.

(A no-contest plea essentially has the same effect as a guilty plea, but the defendant does not admit guilt to the accusations against them.)

Maxfield was sentenced in April 2006 to 15 years in prison, the L.A. Times reported, and he was paroled in March, according to state corrections officials.

Patiño, the DOC spokesman, could not say for how long Maxfield was set to be paroled after his release — but he stressed that previous reports that Maxfield were released “early” were inaccurate, as he served nearly three years in custody before being placed in prison and another nearly 12 years before March.

Maxfield received approximately 15-20 percent credit off his sentence under the state’s “good time” credits, Patiño says. That percentage of credits was the lowest allowable under state law, given the charge for which Maxfield was sentenced.

Price, who was 31 and the mother of three children at the time of her death, was a nurse and the owner of an L.A.-area hair salon, according to a previous PEOPLE report. She also worked as a personal assistant to her superstar sisters, Serena and Venus Williams.

She was one of the Williams’ three other sisters, a half-sibling from a previous relationship between their mother, Oracene Price, and Yusef Rasheed.

The Williams sisters have not commented on Maxfield’s relase. But Serena reportedly faced him in court in 2006. She said then that she initially wasn’t “going to speak … because it’s too hard for me to talk.”

However, she said she wanted to tell Maxfield “that this was unfair to our family, and our family has always been positive and we always try to help people,” according to the Times.

Robert Edward Maxfield in 2004 Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty

According to L.A. County prosecutors, Maxfield allegedly opened fire with an assault weapon on Price’s SUV, with her boyfriend behind the wheel, as they traveled down East Greenleaf Boulevard near a suspected drug house in 2003.

Price was hit in the back of the head about a mile from the playground where her sisters began playing tennis, according to the AP, the Times and previous PEOPLE reports.

Maxfield was a member of the Southside Crips gang, prosecutors argued, and the shooting was retaliation on who he thought was another gang member.

(Another alleged gang member with Maxfield also shot at Price’s vehicle, prosecutors said, but charges against a second suspect in the case were ultimately dropped following a mistrial.)

Rolland Wormley, Price’s boyfriend at the time, was not hit in the shooting. Speaking with the Times later in 2003, Wormley recalled of that night:

“I’m trying to get through this. I’m trying to get away, I’m trying to get her to safety. Once I get to Long Beach Boulevard, I see the back window is shattered. I look to the right and said, ‘Baby, are you all right?’ I look at [Price] and there was blood everywhere.”

The surprise slaying sent shock waves through the Williams family. Speaking with PEOPLE in 2007, Serena said it was “still hard for me to talk about.”

“Yetunde and I were so close; she changed my diapers,” Serena said then. “But I finally came to an acceptance of things.”

Serena and Venus opened the Yetunde Price Resource Center, in Compton, in late 2016.

“We definitely wanted to honor our sister’s memory because she was a great sister, she was our oldest sister and obviously she meant a lot to us,” Serena said then, according to The Root. “And it meant a lot to us, to myself and to Venus and my other sisters as well, Isha and Lyndrea, that we’ve been wanting to do something for years in memory of her, especially the way it happened, a violent crime.