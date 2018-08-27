Just Before Surprising Loss, Serena Williams Learned Man Sentenced for Killing Sister Was Free

As Serena Williams faced down Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, late last month — in a one-sided match that ended with the worst defeat of Williams’ career — she says she could not help but think about something far removed from the court: Robert Edward Maxfield, the man sent to prison for killing her older sister Yetunde Price 15 years earlier.

Williams’ defeat, uncommonly lopsided for the tennis champion, led to curiosity from longtime observers and fans: What was going on?

“I couldn’t shake it out of my mind,” Williams, 36, said in a recent interview with TIME, which marked her first public comments about Maxfield. He was paroled in March, and Price’s slaying was thrust back into the spotlight after his release became public on July 31.

Williams told TIME she learned about it that same day, some 10 minutes before she was set to start her match against Konta in San Jose.

Referring to Price’s three children, all under the age of 13 when she died, Williams said: “It was hard because all I think about is her kids, and what they meant to me. And how much I love them.”

Maxfield was unsuccessfully tried twice for murder in Price’s 2003 shooting death before he pleaded no-contest to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, for which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

(A no-contest plea essentially has the same effect as a guilty plea, but the defendant does not admit the accusations against them.)

RELATED: The Story of the Tragic Killing of Venus & Serena Williams’ Big Sister — ‘There Was Blood Everywhere’

Yetunde Price (left) and Serena Williams SGranitz/WireImage

Speaking with TIME, Williams described her difficulty, still, in how she felt about the case.

“No matter what, my sister is not coming back for good behavior,” she said. “It’s unfair that she’ll never have an opportunity to hug me. But also … the Bible talks about forgiveness.”

That, too, was something with which Williams wrestled.

“I’m not there yet,” she told TIME. “I would like to practice what I preach, and teach [daughter] Olympia that as well. I want to forgive. I have to get there. I’ll be there.”

Price, a nurse and part owner of a hair salon, also worked as a personal assistant to her superstar sisters, Serena and Venus Williams.

But she led a largely independent life, telling PEOPLE shortly before she died: “They’re still my sisters. We don’t get into the fame thing too much when we’re all together as a family.”

The Williams sisters opened the Yetunde Price Resource Center in 2016.