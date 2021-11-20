Former doubles champion Peng Shuai has reportedly not been seen or heard from since she accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault

Serena Williams Speaks Out About Missing Player Peng Shuai as UN Asks China for Proof of Whereabouts

Serena Williams has joined other top athletes and leaders in speaking out about former doubles champion Peng Shuai, who is reportedly missing after accusing a Chinese official of sexual assault earlier this month.

Williams wrote on Twitter Thursday that she was "devastated and shocked" about Peng's apparent disappearance and the allegations she made.

"I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible," Williams wrote. "This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time."

As concerns mount, on Friday the United Nations called for an investigation into Peng's allegations against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli and asked China for proof of the tennis player's whereabouts.

"It would be important to have proof of her whereabouts and well-being and we would urge that there be an investigation with full transparency into her allegations of sexual assault," Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office, told CBS News.

"According to available information, Peng, a former world doubles number one, hasn't been heard from publicly since she alleged on social media that she had been sexually assaulted," Throssell continued. "We would stress that it's important to know where she is and her state, know about her well-being. We think it would be important that there's an investigation into her allegations."

The White House voiced a similar sentiment on Friday, also calling for "independent, verifiable proof" of Peng's safety, according to The Washington Post.

"We support a woman's ability to speak out and seek accountability, whether here or around the world," press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Peng Shuai Credit: Harry How/Getty

In a since-deleted post from Nov. 2 on her Weibo microblog, Peng alleged that Zhang coerced her into sex several years ago and that she later agreed to a consensual affair with him, according to Reuters, The Washington Post and CNN.

The post was deleted about 30 minutes after it was published, CNN and Reuters report. Screenshots of the post have been circulating on social media.

Peng, 35, has not been seen in public or heard from directly since making the accusation, according to multiple reports.

Williams is not the first athlete to voice concerns about Peng's safety in light of her allegations. Naomi Osaka, Billie Jean King, and Chris Evert spoke out on social media earlier this week under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

"Hey everyone, not sure if you've been following the news but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused," Osaka wrote in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday. "Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok. I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way."

Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, wrote on social media that Peng's accusations "are very disturbing."

"I've known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated," she continued.

On Wednesday, Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN tweeted what it said was an email from Peng sent to Women's Tennis Association chairman Steve Simon telling him she is safe and that the allegations made on her Weibo page were untrue.

Simon said in a statement this week that the alleged email "only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts."

"I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her. Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government," he continued. "The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have repeatedly tried to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail."

Peng Shuai Credit: Phil Walter/Getty

Simon concluded, "Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship. The voices of women need to be heard and respected, not censored nor dictated to."

In an interview with CNN, Simon also expressed that the WTA was willing to halt its business with China over Peng's welfare.

"We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," he said.

China's foreign ministry has continued to deny any knowledge of Peng Shuai's reported disappearance. According to the Associated Press, spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Friday that the matter is "not a diplomatic question and I'm not aware of the situation."