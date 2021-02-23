Mother of five Khasheme Strother, 35, and her son, Raymon Hill, 20, are dead after an altercation with her boyfriend, police say

'Selfless, Determined' Mo. Mom and Her Son Are Fatally Shot, Allegedly by Victim's Boyfriend

A Missouri mother and one of her five sons are dead – and her boyfriend has been charged with killing them.

On Feb. 17, at about 2 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting at a townhouse on W. Pennway Terrace in Kansas City during an argument involving several people, KSHB reports.

DMarius Bozeman, 32, called 911 and said he had accidentally shot his girlfriend, Khasheme Strother, 35, in the chest and her son, Raymon Hill, 20, in self-defense during an altercation, according to court documents filed Friday and obtained by KSHB.

Bozeman claimed in the 911 call that he was assaulted, KSHB reports.

Image zoom DMarius Bozeman | Credit: Jackson County

He told police that while he was struggling with Strother during the altercation, he fired what he described as two warning shots, but the shots struck her, court records state, Fox 4 reports.

After that, Bozeman said he and Hill fired their guns at each other, the court records say, Fox 4 reports.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Strother and her son dead from gunshot wounds, KSHB reports.

Three juveniles – ages 12, 15 and 16 – were in the home when the altercation took place, court records show, KCTV 5 reports.

According to KCTV 5, the juveniles who were home when the shootings took place told police they saw Bozeman on top of Strother in the laundry room.

The juveniles told authorities she was telling Bozeman to "get off of her" – and that they had tried to help her in the past when Bozeman was allegedly being violent with her, court records show, KCTV 5 reports.

The kids tried to help Strother and allegedly fought with Bozeman, court records state.

Bozeman then allegedly said he was leaving. Shortly after, the juveniles said they heard gunshots and saw that Strother and then Hill had been struck, according to the court records.

On Thursday, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Bozeman with four counts of child endangerment and armed criminal action, KCTV 5 reports.

On Saturday, the Prosecutor's Office charged Bozeman with second-degree murder.

His bond is set at $150,000 cash.

It is unclear whether Bozeman has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf or if he has been released from the hospital.

In the meantime, Strother and Hill's family and friends are mourning her loss.

In a GoFundMe set up to help defray funeral costs and to help support her four other sons, Miechele Berkley wrote that Strother, who was a certified nursing assistant, had "dedicated her life to supporting her five sons and family."

"She was a selfless, determined woman whose goal in life was to serve others. Khasheme impacted everyone she encountered through her ambition, positive spirit, and contagious smile. Khasheme and her son, Raymon Hill Jr. were both taken tragically way too soon. We are all devastated by Khasheme and Raymon Jr.'s loss."

Strother's brother, who traveled to Missouri from Iowa with his wife after he learned of the shooting deaths of his sister and nephew, spoke out about domestic violence.

"If anyone out there you, know what I mean, is dealing with domestic violence or a rough relationship, feeling unsafe in any way, please don't stick around because this is the end result," her brother, who was not identified, told Fox 4.

The family believes Hill, who was about to begin a barbershop apprenticeship, was protecting his mother, Fox 4 reports.