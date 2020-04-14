‘Selfless’ Calif. Mom and Teen Sons Are Killed by Dad, Who Turns Gun on Himself as Police Close In

Image zoom Facebook (2)

A California man shot and killed his wife and two teenage sons before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, say authorities.

On Friday, the Riverside County Coroner’s Office identified the residents who were found dead or were gravely wounded inside their Menifee home on April 6 as teen brothers David Aguirre, 15, and Ronaldo Vidal, 16, as well as Yareli Vidal-Venegas, 33, and Roberto Perez, 39.

Only one family member remains: the couple’s daughter, who has not been publicly identified.

Image zoom Crime scene in Menifee, Calif. Cindy Yamanaka/Orange County Register via ZUMA

The tragedy came to light on April 6, just before 4 p.m., when Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of domestic violence at a home in Menifee, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man later identified as Perez, who told them he’d just shot his family, according to the statement.

Deputies negotiated with Perez to surrender, the sheriff’s department says in the statement. “However, he refused.”

While deputies were still negotiating with Perez, they heard a single gunshot fired from within the home.

Deputies entered the house and found Perez dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Image zoom Crime scene in Menifee, Calif. Cindy Yamanaka/Orange County Register via ZUMA

They found Perez’s wife and sons inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene, and a third victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

It is unclear which family members were dead at the scene and which one was taken to the hospital.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the family members on Friday.

Investigators from the Perris Station and Central Homicide Unit are investigating.

In the meantime, the family’s relatives and friends are left to grieve for Vidal-Venegas and her two boys.

“Sadly, on Monday April 6th, Yareli and her two sons David and Nano went to Heaven, sadly they were murdered,” Samantha Harding wrote in a GoFundMe she set up to help defray funeral costs and to help the remaining girl whose family was taken from her.

Image zoom Crime scene in Menifee, Calif. Cindy Yamanaka/Orange County Register via ZUMA

Calling the mother and her sons “selfless,” Harding wrote, “Their laughs were so contagious and they could brightened (sic) any room.

“They were all 3 very unique and caring,” she continued. “They would be willing to help everyone in need. They were loved by many people.”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Dickey at (951) 955-2777.