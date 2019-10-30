See the Winning Memorial Design Honoring 49 Victims of Orlando Pulse Nightclub Shooting

In the aftermath of the June 12, 2016, shooting at the nightclub she opened in memory of an older brother, John, who was lost to AIDS, Pulse co-founder and onePulse Foundation CEO Barbara Poma said she imagined a memorial to “honor the 49 lives taken and all those affected while also educating visitors and future generations on the profound impact the tragedy had on Orlando, the U.S. and the world.”

At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history, and it remains the deadliest modern-day attack on the LGBTQ community.

“It was a terrorist attack,” Poma told PEOPLE on the third anniversary. “It happened to a community that was already disenfranchised.”