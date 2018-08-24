Hospital Security Guard Allegedly Had Sex with Dead Woman's Body

A hospital security guard in Tennessee was arrested Wednesday after two people allegedly saw him having sex with a dead woman’s body, PEOPLE confirms.

Memphis police officers responded to a call at St. Francis Hospital where witnesses told officers they allegedly observed the guard “having sexual intercourse with a deceased female in the body storage room,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Cameron Wright, 23, was charged with one felony count of abuse of a corpse, according to online records. His bond was set at $3,000.

According to the affidavit, Wright allegedly gave police a written statement admitting to the crime.

His sister, who asked to remain anonymous, questioned his mental state in an interview with local news station WREG.

“I think he’s still a good person. He just needs help,” she told the station in an interview. “I mean, ’cause anybody that does something like that, there’s got to be something wrong with them.”

She told the station that Wright wanted to be a police officer, but being a security guard was “the closest thing he could get at the moment,” she said.

Wright allegedly worked for U.S. Security Associates. In a statement to the local news station, the company stated Wright was “thoroughly screened” before being hired.

“We thoroughly screened the background of the officer involved in the incident,” the company wrote. “There was no criminal history in the officer’s background and no one could have anticipated the criminal conduct in which the officer engaged.”

The company terminated his employment immediately after he was charged, according to the statement.

Wright requested a public defender, but it was unclear whether he has obtained one. He is expected to make an appearance in front of a judge on Aug. 28.