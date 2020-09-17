The robber fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Passat, which was allegedly driven by a woman

Security Guard and New Father Who Was Planning Wedding Is Fatally Shot, and Family Demands Answers

A family in Texas is searching for answers in the death of a new father who was fatally shot while guarding an armored car.

Jose Montes, 28, was servicing an ATM at a Neighborhood Credit Union bank in Dallas on Monday morning when a man walked up to him and opened fire. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with the word “police” written across the back and was able to rob the armored car, according to NBCDFW and the Oak Cliff Advocate.

The robber allegedly fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Passat driven by a woman. Montes was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Now, both police and his family are asking for the public's help in capturing the person responsible for the new father's death.

“They took him away from me,” Montes' mother Maria told CBSDFW. “Whoever did this to him — please, you don’t know what you’ve done to us, the pain that we have right now. I don’t want anybody to go through this. I just want someone to let us know who did this to my son.”

Montes had been at his job for eight months and was planning on one day starting his own business. He had recently celebrated his 28th birthday and five months ago welcomed a son. He was also engaged.

Amara Voth, Montes' fiancée, is now left planning a funeral instead of a wedding, and recalled the last words he said to her.

“He kissed us goodbye and said he loves us… and would be home soon,” Voth said, CBSDFW reports.

A GoFundMe page for Montes' family has raised more than $21,000.

An award of $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in Montes' death.

“Sounds desperate and it’s a shame. Any crime where you have to shoot anybody is sad,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a spokesman for the Dallas Police Department, said. “Our heart goes out to the family of the security officer. We are definitely gonna keep him in our prayers and we ask that you all do the same.”