Security Guard Is Killed by Fellow Employee in Murder-Suicide at Las Vegas' Wynn Hotel

Yoseph Almonte "will be remembered by all who knew him as a friend, protector, and loving husband, father and son"

The family of a Las Vegas hotel security guard who was fatally shot by a fellow employee in a murder-suicide earlier this week is mourning their loved one.

"Yoseph was the epitome of a leader, friend, and loving husband," the organizer of a GoFundMe page for Yoseph Almonte writes. "[He] gave the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty on March 9th, 2021 protecting his friends, colleagues and guests at Wynn Las Vegas."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, Almonte was fatally shot by a fellow employee, Reggie Tagget, while working at the Wynn Las Vegas, KLAS reports, as well as the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV.

According to the station, Tagget had missed work for two days when he drove into the employee parking garage using his employee card. Because he had missed some shifts, security was called to conduct a welfare check as part of hotel policy. That's when Tagget opened fire on Almonte, 31, shooting him multiple times. Tagget then killed himself.

Before his death, Almonte and his wife discussed the 31-year-old wearing a bulletproof vest to work in order to better protect himself on the job.

"I told him, 'what about a bulletproof vest,' he said, 'we have been asking for three years; everybody is scared,' but the Wynn had neglected them because they say it did not look good for guests," she shared. "It was going to be intimidating for the guests," Marjorie Almonte told KLAS.

On Thursday, Wynn Las Vegas told KLAS they would now be providing their armed officers with ballistic body armor.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the GoFundMe, Almonte served as a firefighter in Coral Springs, Fla., in 2011 and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2012 as a 1391-Bulk Fuel Specialist. While serving, Almonte took on a secondary duty assignment as a Marine Security Guard and served overseas before being honorably discharged in 2017, after achieving the rank of Sergeant.