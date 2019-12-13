Secret Recording Devices Found in Hotel Rooms at Minneapolis Hyatt Regency

Image zoom Hyatt Regency Minneapolis Hyatt

Police are looking into hidden recording devices that were found inside several Minnesota hotel rooms.

On Saturday, authorities received the electronic devices that were uncovered inside guest rooms at the Hyatt Regency near downtown Minneapolis. John Elder, a Minneapolis Police spokesperson, told PEOPLE that more than one device was found, though the total number is not being disclosed at this time.

The number of rooms affected, as well as where in the rooms the devices were hidden, is also not being revealed amid the “very active investigation,” Elder said.

It’s currently unclear whether any guests were recorded or spied on, and police are looking into both sources within the hotel and outside parties that had access to the facilities.

“Part of this investigation is to find out how those electronic devices ended up in the rooms,” said Elder. “… At this point, we are looking at all possibilities.”

“The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis,” a Hyatt spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement. “As soon as the hotel learned about this situation, they immediately contacted local authorities and conducted a thorough property-wide search for unauthorized recording devices; no additional devices have been found.”

The spokesperson added: “As confirmed by local authorities at this time, it does not appear that anyone associated with the hotel is involved in the situation. The hotel continues to fully cooperate with Minneapolis Police Department on their investigation. Further questions may be directed to MPD.”

The hotel has 644 guest rooms, including 309 kings, 269 queens, 42 suites and parlors, and 18 deluxe kings, according to its website.

Police are currently inspecting the uncovered technology to assess functionality and abilities, and more information is expected within the coming days. There is no one in custody at this time.

“Obviously, with a case like this, we really stick to the numbers … this is people’s privacies and we don’t want to re-victimize any potential victims,” Elder said of the department keeping details scant at this stage in the investigation.