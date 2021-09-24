Another Woman Claims She Had Strange Encounter with Hitchhiking Brian Laundrie: Report 

Norma Jean Jalovec says she gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 to the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Grand Teton National Park, where the body of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was found weeks later

A second woman claims she picked up a hitchhiking Brian Laundrie in Wyoming, saying he shocked her when he tried to "get out of the moving car," according to a new report.

Norma Jean Jalovec, 52, who lives in Wyoming for part of the year, told Fox News Digital Thursday that she picked up Laundrie, 23, on Aug. 29 — two days after his fiancée, "van life" vlogger Gabby Petito, 22, was last seen.

On Sunday, nearly three weeks later, Petito's body was found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, a remote swath of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Authorities believe she died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

On Sept. 1, Laundrie left Wyoming and drove home to Florida in Petito's repurposed Ford Transit van — alone. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, more than two weeks after her mother last spoke to her by phone.

Jalovec said she didn't realize who exactly she had picked up until she saw a video posted on TikTok on Sept. 17 by Miranda Baker, who claims she and her boyfriend picked Laundrie up when he was hitchhiking at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Baker said Laundrie "freaked out" when she told him they were headed to Jackson and that he demanded to be let out of their Jeep immediately. They let him out at Jackson Lake Dam, which is a little more than a mile from the church. She has said she doesn't know why he got so upset about going to Jackson.

Jalovec said that on Aug. 29, she had decided at the last minute to go to a 5 p.m. mass at Chapel of the Sacred Heart, a Roman Catholic church in Grand Teton National Park, Fox News Digital reports.

On her way to church, she said she saw Laundrie hitchhiking on the side of the road near Pacific Creek Landing, just past the Jackson Lake Dam, at about 6:15 or 6:20 p.m., Fox News Digital reports.

"I picked him up," Jelovec told Fox News Digital.

After he got in her Toyota 4Runner, she recalled, "Something just said, 'Hey, ask him where he's going.'"

Laundrie asked if she was going to Jackson and asked her to drop him off at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, about 20 minutes from the dam, Fox News Digital reports.

During the ride, Jalovec said Laundrie told her he had a fiancée and that he had been hiking near Snake River — which he had also told Baker and her boyfriend.

Jalovec said Laundrie was polite, offering her gas money, which she refused, and picking up her Bible when it slid off the dashboard, Fox News Digital reports.

When they reached the entrance to the campground at about 6:30 p.m., Jalovec offered to drive Laundrie down the miles-long, single dirt road that leads to the camping sites, Fox News Digital reports.

That's when he shocked her by trying to "get out of the moving car," she told Fox News Digital.

Jalovec said she has no idea why he wanted to leave the vehicle so fast.

Besides Baker and Jalovec, another woman, Jessica Schultz, came forward and told the San Francisco Chronicle she had seen Laundrie inside Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 — and that he was "acting weird."

Like Baker and Jalovec, she reached out to authorities and the FBI. According to Schultz, an FBI agent said the information she provided helped officials recover Petito's remains.

The FBI told PEOPLE that, for privacy reasons, they "cannot confirm or deny" they have spoken to Schultz.

A 'Van Life' Journey Ends in Murder

For nearly two months, Petito and Laundrie had been traveling across the country, chronicling their "van life" journey on a popular vlog she was compiling.

Police believe the relationship between Petito and Laundrie became strained during their tragic road trip, according to a newly unsealed search warrant connected to the case.

On Thursday, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, alleging that he committed debit card fraud between Aug. 30 and Sept, 1, according to the FBI.

As authorities continue to investigate, Petito's family is grappling with her horrific end.

On Sept. 15, PEOPLE spoke with her father, Joseph Petito, who said his daughter was "amazing."

"She's so artistic. She's an amazing artist. She loves to draw," he said. "She has a great eye with decorating … She's that flower child type of personality. The old soul, you know?"

"If Woodstock was still going on, she'd still be there, man," her father added. "She's a hippie from the '60s, all right? She's a Beatles fan, round glasses … a free spirit."