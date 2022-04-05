Police Apprehend Brother of Sacramento Mass Shooting Suspect, Marking Second Arrest in Tragic Event

Smiley and Dandrae Martin are believed to have played a role in the early Sunday morning shooting that killed six people and left 12 more injured

Authorities in Sacramento, Calif., have arrested a second suspect in connection with the mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people early Sunday morning.

Smiley Martin, 27, was first located on the scene of the shooting with serious injuries stemming from the gunfire, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release. Since Sunday morning, he has been undergoing treatment for his injuries in a local hospital.

Authorities have now revealed that Smiley was deemed a person of interest early on in their investigation and officers have been supervising his treatment in the hospital. As of Tuesday morning, he is considered a suspect and is in the custody of detectives while medical professionals continue to help him heal.

When Smiley's medical care is complete and he is "determined to be fit for incarceration," authorities will book him into the Sacramento County jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, according to the release.

Smiley is the brother of Dandrae Martin, 26, who was arrested Monday on charges of assault with a firearm and illegal firearm possession in connection with the deadly shooting.

It is not yet clear what role Smiley and Dandrae may have played in Sunday's tragic event, and police have not said whether more arrests are anticipated.

So far, investigators have conducted search warrants at three local residences and seized at least one handgun in the process. The police department claimed to have located hundreds of items of evidence at the crime scene, including more than 100 expended shell casings and a stolen gun that was previously altered to be capable of automatic gunfire.

"Investigators continue to examine evidence, contact witnesses, and interview involved parties to gain a complete understanding of the incident," police said in Tuesday morning's release. "As these processes occur, different and/or additional charges may apply. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office will be reviewing all evidence to determine appropriate charges."