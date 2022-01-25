Wilbert Mora, 27, succumbed to his wounds Tuesday — four days after he and his partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, were shot in the line of duty

Second NYPD Officer Dies Days After Harlem Shooting That Also Took His Partner's Life

A deadly shooting in New York City last week has claimed the life of a second NYPD officer, the department announced Tuesday.

Wilbert Mora, 27, died four days after he sustained critical injuries in the line of duty. He was shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood Friday evening.

Mora's partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, was also shot in Friday's incident. He died that same evening.

"Wilbert Mora was a hero. He served his city, protected his community and gave his life for our safety," N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams wrote in a tweet Tuesday. "To his family, loved ones, and brothers and sisters in the NYPD: Your city is standing with you today and always."

Mora entered the police academy in October 2018 and was assigned to the city's 32nd Precinct in Harlem in November 2019, online records show.

Rivera, who was appointed to the NYPD in November 2020, was assigned to the 32nd Precinct eight months ago, in May 2021.

"I am struggling to find the words to express the tragedy we are enduring," N.Y.C. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a press conference Friday, while Mora was in critical condition. "We're mourning, and we're angry."

The gunman who killed the officers was identified as 47-year-old Lashawn J. McNeil. He was fatally shot by a third officer on the scene after opening fire.

Mayor Adams thanked the police department in Friday's press conference as they grappled with the loss of Rivera.

"I'm going to ask you something: No matter how painful this moment is, don't give up on these people in this city," Adams said. "Let's protect the people of this city and not allow anger to get in our way of protecting those who are living with this violence every day."