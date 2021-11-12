Fallen officer Paramhans Desai donated his organs, saving the lives of 11 recipients, his family says

Second Ga. Officer Was Fatally Shot on Separate Domestic Call Hours Before Deputy's Killing

On Sunday, a public funeral service will be held in McDonough, Ga., for fallen Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai — a 17-year law enforcement veteran who was fatally shot last week while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Desai, the father of two young boys, was shot at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, PEOPLE confirms. The following evening, Jackson County Deputy Lena Marshall was gunned down responding to a 911 call from a residence in Hoschton.

Desai died Monday, just before 10 p.m., inside Grady Memorial Hospital — with his wife and kids by his side. Six hours earlier, Marshall died at a different hospital.

According to a statement from the Henry County Police Department, "Officer Desai continues to serve, even in his passing, by donating multiple organs which will save numerous lives."

Community members will get the chance to pay their respects to Desai on Sunday at the Henry County Performing Arts Center in McDonough. The viewing begins at 9 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m.

People are also being urged to line several McDonough streets just prior to the service, as a way to honor the officer.

A statement alleges that Desai was shot while trying to arrest 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, who fled the scene soon after.

Authorities spent the weekend searching for Jackson, tracking him Tuesday to an apartment complex in Riverdale.

As SWAT team members were closing in, Jackson allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Thursday, authorities announced the arrests of two women accused of helping Jackson.

Madison Rose Troy, 19, and Katlyn Nicole Finley, 25, have both been denied bond, PEOPLE confirms through online records.

Both have been charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal as well as aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement.

It was unclear Friday if either had retained an attorney, or appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the charges.

Desai's sister, Divya Desai, spoke to WSB-TV, and said their family moved to the United States from India 30 years ago, and that her brother had always wanted to be a policeman.

"He always used to tell everyone around him that I went when I grew up, I'm going to be a police officer," Divya said, noting 11 people's lives will be saved because of his organ donations. "He was so proud to be in Henry County, because he would talk about every single of his colleagues that worked with him."

She said her nephews, aged 8 and 11, were Desai's life.

"His family and his boys were his No. 1 priority. They were everything," she said.