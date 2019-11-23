Second Suspect Arrested on Kidnapping Charges in Case of UFC Fighter's Missing Stepdaughter

Image zoom Walt Harris and Aniah Haley Blanchard courtesy Walt Harris

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard, the 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, just over two weeks after the first suspect was taken into custody.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed to PEOPLE that Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher was booked on first-degree kidnapping charges early Saturday morning. He is now being held in Alabama’s Lee County Detention Center.

The 35-year-old is from Montgomery, Alabama, according to WRBL. An attorney for Fisher could not immediately be identified.

The second arrest comes just weeks after another suspect in the case, 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, was arrested on the same charges earlier this month.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that authorities in Pensacola, Florida, arrested Yazeed on Nov. 7, just hours after a first-degree kidnapping warrant was issued. Yazeed was identified as a person of interest after video surveillance showed him inside the Auburn, Alabama, convenience store where Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23.

Image zoom Aniah Haley Blanchard Auburn Police Department

On Oct. 24, Blanchard was reported missing by her family after she didn’t come home the previous night.

Two days after Blanchard was reported missing, police found her car nearly 60 miles away in Montgomery. Blood evidence recovered from her vehicle shows that she suffered a “life-threatening injury,” a police affidavit said earlier this month.

Blanchard’s disappearance has devastated her family, who say they are doing everything in their power to find her.

“It’s hard, trying to stay strong,” Harris, 36, previously told PEOPLE. “[But] as the head of my house I have to stay strong because I know she needs me to be strong to find her.”

Blanchard’s last known whereabouts are difficult to pinpoint, Harris said. She last communicated with her roommate through Snapchat on Wednesday night, just before midnight, saying she would be home soon. But then minutes later she sent a message saying she was with someone named “Eric,” Harris said. When her roommate asked who he was, Blanchard wrote back, “I just met him,” according to Harris.

Harris said it’s unlike his stepdaughter to fail to return home, especially when she had work the next morning. She is always in contact with her family, he says, so when her brother couldn’t reach her the next day, the family called the police.

Image zoom Walt Harris with Aniah Haley Blanchard courtesy Walt Harris

Blanchard is described as a light-complexioned black female. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Blanchard’s whereabouts or other knowledge about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.