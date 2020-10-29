Marisela Botello vanished Oct. 4, on the last night of a weekend trip to see her ex-boyfriend in Dallas

Missing Seattle Woman, 23, Hasn't Been Seen Since Leaving Tx. Bar After Night Out 3 Weeks Ago

Police continue to search for a missing Seattle woman who vanished during what was supposed to be a weekend trip to Texas to see her ex-boyfriend.

PEOPLE confirms Marisela Botello, 23, has not been seen since Oct. 4, the final night of her trip to Dallas. She was scheduled to fly back to Seattle on Oct. 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to police, on the night she vanished, Botello took a Lyft to Deep Ellum, a popular nightclub in Dallas.

Botello went out by herself that evening, after her ex-boyfriend apparently insisted on staying home.

Relatives have spoken to media outlets, saying security footage shows her leaving the Select Start bar at around 1 a.m. with an unknown man.

She was wearing a halter-style, metallic purple dress.

Police confirm her ex still has her belongings.

Her cellphone and credit cards have not been used since that night, they confirm.

Family members say she was an avid traveler. When she missed her flight home to Seattle, they started to worry.

"She wouldn't just miss a flight or cut all communication like this," Marisela's aunt, Dennesly Castillo, told Dateline. "She's 23 and hasn't used her phone for social media or texts or anything in three weeks? It makes no sense. We're just really worried that something happened to her."

Castillo said that relatives have been able to access Marisela's email, along with her social media and bank accounts, but they have found nothing that might explain what happened to her.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Marisela weighs 115 pounds and stands 5’2” tall. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information pertinent to this case, call the Dallas Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at (214) 671-4268 or email missingpersons@dpd.dallascityhall.com.