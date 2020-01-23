Seattle shooting KING 5

A shooting in downtown Seattle has left at least one person dead and several people injured as police search for the culprits.

Seattle police responded to a shooting near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street — blocks from the popular Pike Place Market — around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department said on Twitter.

The gunfire broke out at or near a McDonald’s in the area, KOMO News reported.

There may be a second suspect involved, police warned on Twitter. It is not clear how the shooting started at this stage.

The suspects fled the scene, and authorities are currently searching for them, police said. Descriptions of the suspected shooters were not immediately available.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Detectives are investigating after six people were wounded by gunfire, one fatally, at 3rd and Pine. The suspect(s) fled the scene. If you have information about this incident, please call our tip line at (206) 233-5000 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

One person was killed in the shooting, and five were injured, police said, including a 55-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy, who a Seattle Fire Department spokesperson told KOMO News was in serious condition.

A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man were all in stable condition, the Seattle Fire spokesperson added.

Further information about the deceased victim has not been released.

A witness told KING 5 News that one of the shot victims was in a wheelchair.

Another witness described the scene to KOMO News as “sheer panic.”

“It was sheer panic. I’ve never seen anything like it,” the witness, identified only as Bill, told the outlet.

“It was pretty frightening when we saw people running because you don’t know if it’s going to be gun shots or firecrackers,” another witness identified as Win said.

The Seattle Police and Fire departments did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The shooting downtown marks the third shooting in Seattle in 24 hours.