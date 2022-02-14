Seattle Seahawks' Adrian Peterson Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute Aboard Plane on Super Bowl Sunday

The 36-year-old was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday on a charge of felony domestic violence

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson was taken into custody Sunday at the Los Angeles International Airport over an alleged domestic violence incident.

The NFL confirmed the arrest in a news release issued Monday, which stated the 36-year-old was arrested on a charge of felony domestic violence.

"Peterson was arrested by airport police and booked by the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division," read a statement in the news release.

Peterson posted a $50,000 bond and was released the same day as his arrest, the NFL added. The organization says airport police got a call at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday about a domestic violence situation that occurred on a flight leaving Los Angeles to Houston.

After pulling out of the gate, the plane was forced to turn around following a reported verbal and physical altercation between two passengers.

According to NBC News, the alleged domestic violence incident was between Peterson and his wife, Ashley Peterson.

A representative for the couple told ESPN the two had a "verbal argument" on the flight.

"This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly," said the representative, per ESPN.

The Los Angeles Police Department didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Adrian has previously been the subject of abuse allegations. In 2014, Peterson was charged with felony injury to his 4-year-old son following a discipline punishment. During the same period, he was also accused of injuring another of his children earlier by a form of discipline.