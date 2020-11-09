'Caring, Loving' Man Fatally Shot While Heading Home After Biden Victory Celebration in Seattle

"He wanted to be part of history," said MarQuies Demone Patterson's mother

A Seattle man was shot and killed over the weekend after leaving public celebrations over Joe Biden's election victory, though police say the killing wasn't politically motivated.

At about 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to a shooting in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of the city and, upon arrival, first responders "began life-saving measures" on the victim "until the Seattle Fire Department took over primary care," Seattle Police said.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital where he "later succumbed to his injuries."

Seattle Police added that homicide detectives are currently investigating the fatal shooting, and anyone with information can call the department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

According to the Seattle Times, the victim's family confirmed his identity as MarQuies Demone Patterson. His loved ones told the outlet that Patterson was out that night celebrating Biden and Kamala Harris' election results, like citizens reveling in the streets in many cities across the country on Saturday.

A police spokesman told the outlet, however, that investigators believe there is no political motivation involved in the crime.

"He just wanted to go out and show his respect for the new president and the vice president. We were told he was happy and he bumped into his old high school friends," Patterson’s mother, Que Vasser, told the Seattle Times., which noted that the victim has two kids, ages 9 and 10.

Vasser said a friend of her son had said goodbye to Patterson after calling it a night, when they heard gun shots and turned to find him injured on the ground.