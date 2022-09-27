A Search is Underway for a Texas Teacher Whose Car Was Found Out of State 

Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, vanished without a trace Thursday

By Christine Pelisek
Published on September 27, 2022 02:19 PM
Michelle Reynolds
Michelle Reynolds. Photo: Brazoria County Sheriff's Office

Family and police are searching for a Texas sixth grade teacher who disappeared last week.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, vanished without a trace Thursday around noon. Her dark gray Lexus RX 300 was found two days later more than 500 miles away in New Orleans.

"Our investigators are following all leads," Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Danny Lares tells PEOPLE. "They are trying to verify if she has been in contact with anybody and following leads and seeing where it takes them."

Lares says Reynolds was reported missing by her husband Michael Reynolds.

Michael Reynolds told KHOU-11 that "She said that she was going to get something to eat and she never returned."

Reynolds was able to track down her vehicle in New Orleans using her vehicle's geo-location device.

"We were able to unlock the car and found that her personal items were still in the vehicle but she was not in the vehicle," Michael said, according to KHOU-11. "Her phone has not been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone did have charge but it was turned off."

Reynolds said his three children are having "a really tough time." "We love her and miss her dearly," he told KHOU-11. "We're doing everything we can to bring her home safe."

Reynolds is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-864-2392.

