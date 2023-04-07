Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Texas Boy is Now a Death Investigation as Police Work to Extradite Mom Who Fled

The search for a missing 6-year-old boy last seen alive six months ago has transitioned to a death investigation, authorities announced Thursday.

Authorities say they were first alerted to the disappearance of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on March 20, after several family members expressed their concern over the safety of him and his six siblings, according to a news release.

During a welfare check that day at the Everman, Texas, home the family was staying at, Noel's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, allegedly told authorities at the time that the little boy was with his father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh, 37, allegedly fled the country with her husband Arshdeep Singh (who is not Noel's father) and six other kids, ranging in age from 5 months to 11 years old. Noel was not among the children on the India-bound flight, according to authorities.

As the investigation continued, authorities learned Noel was last seen alive in October – once when Rodriguez-Singh gave birth to his twin siblings, and another instance, during which witnesses described him as appearing "malnourished" and "unhealthy," per the release.

The next month, Rodriguez-Singh allegedly applied for passports for all her kids, except Noel.

Authorities say shortly after the twins were born, Rodriguez-Singh allegedly made several comments stating she believed Noel was "evil," "possessed," and had a "demon" inside of him. She also allegedly claimed she was afraid he would hurt the newborns.

Furthermore, authorities allege the mom of seven was "known by relatives to be abusive and neglectful to Noel," the release reads. "One relative witnessed Cindy strike Noel in the face with keys for drinking water. Witnesses additionally stated that food and water were often withheld from Noel because Cindy did not like changing Noel's dirty diapers."

Authorities say Rodriguez-Singh provided witnesses other reasons regarding Noel's absence, maintaining that he was also sold to a woman in a grocery store parking lot. All Rodriguez-Singh's claims regarding Noel's whereabouts have since been disproven, say authorities.

Authorities say they issued arrest warrants for Rodriguez-Singh and her husband, and are working to get the pair extradited from India while they continue to search for Noel's remains.

Meantime, a candlelight vigil for Noel will be held Monday evening outside the civic center in Everman.