Search Intensifies for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances, Police Say

Police in Minnesota are racing to find a mother-of-two who has been missing for nearly a week under what they say are "suspicious" circumstances.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, was last seen on March 31, after she and the father of her children, ages 5 and 2, dropped the kids off at daycare before returning back to their home in Winona around 8 a.m., according to Winona Police Chief Tom Williams, KARE 11 News reports.

The woman's husband told police when he left the house in Kingsbury's dark blue minivan around 10 a.m. and came back later that day, she wasn't there, the chief said at a press conference, according to ABC News.

Kingsbury didn't arrive at work that morning either, and her family's numerous calls and texts went unanswered, police said in a press release, adding that "all of this is extremely out of character for her."

"We believe Maddi's disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety," Chief Williams said, per ABC News.

The chief reportedly said there's nothing that indicates she left her home on foot or in another vehicle, according to KTTC News.

Madeline Kingsbury. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Police said they were looking into a van matching the description of Kingsbury's 2014 Chrysler Town and Country, the release states. They say surveillance video shows a similar vehicle traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County during the critical time frame of 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on March 31.

It's not clear who was behind the wheel at the time. Kingsbury's van was later found parked in her driveway, along with her cellphone, wallet, and jacket inside the home, KARE 11 reports, citing police.

Since her disappearance, detectives have launched an intensive search for the woman. They have asked local residents and landowners to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for "anything suspicious that may help find Madeline," a Facebook post reads.

Those with surveillance cameras are also urged to review the footage for signs of a dark blue minivan traveling in the surrounding area between the hours of 8 a.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1. Police have yet to identify any suspects or persons of interest.

Kingsbury's sister, Megan Kingsbury, pleaded for her sibling's safe return during the press conference.

"Please help us find Madeline," she said, per ABC News. "Her children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt and our best friend back."

She described her sister as a hardworking mother and graduate student who works for the Mayo Clinic.

Officials confirmed to KTTC that Kingsbury's children are safe. The family also is reportedly offering a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other regional agencies are assisting the Winona Police Department with the investigation.

"Our hearts go out to Kingsbury's family and we are asking everyone to bring her home safely," police said in a statement.

Kingsbury is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Kingsbury's whereabouts is asked to call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302.