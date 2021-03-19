Mass. Woman Vanishes While Taking German Shepherd for a Walk

Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen walking her German Shepherd dog, Flossie, in Lowell, Mass. on or about March 11

A Massachusetts woman vanished last week while walking her dog -- and her family is asking the public for any information of her whereabouts.

Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen walking her dog in Lowell, Mass. on or about March 11. Four days later, her car was found near Ossipee Lake. Authorities have not found a trace of the missing woman.

Lyons' family is desperately searching for answers.

"19 March, Still missing," Sandra Lyons wrote on Facebook about her sister. "My big sister Sinead and her German Shepard dog Flossie are still missing We ask you to keep looking, keep checking your land, to pray. Please help find them. If you have any information please contact New Hampshire State Police. Thank you all for continuing to spread the word. We will find them! Sineads little sister Sandra"

On Wednesday, Sandra shared a photo of her sister and Flossie celebrating St. Patrick's Day last year.

"THEY ARE STILL MISSING," she wrote "I'm posting this in honor of you, big sis."

Lyons is described as being 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots.