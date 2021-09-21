Police Suspend Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Girl in Hawaii

The search for a missing 6-year-old girl in Hawaii has been suspended a week after she went missing.

Isabella Kalua was last seen at home in Waimanalo, Oahu, on Sunday, September 12, the Honolulu Police Department said in a previous news release. The search for Isabella — which included local authorities, the FBI and volunteers — was suspended on Monday, the Honolulu Star Adviser reported.

The Honolulu Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the state of the search Tuesday.

While the search has been suspended, the police investigation into Isabella's disappearance continues.

A vigil was held for Isabella, whose birth name is Ariel Sellers, at Nanakuli Beach Park on Monday night.

Isabella was adopted by Sonny and Lehua Kalua within the last year after being in their foster care, the Star-Advertiser reported. The couple reportedly changed her legal name from Ariel Sellers to Isabella Kalua, her biological family told the outlet.

The Kalua's attorney told the Honolulu Star Adviser that Isabella had a history of leaving the house at night to sleep in the yard. Sonny and Lehua believe she either wandered off or was abducted, their attorney said, according to the outlet.

Sonny and Lehua reportedly woke up on the morning of Monday, September 13, to find Isabella missing and immediately called the police at 6 a.m.

The pair withdrew Isabella from kindergarten in June, a spokesperson for the Department of Education told PEOPLE on Friday.

Over the past two years, she had two serious injuries investigated by Child Welfare Services, Hawaii News Now reported, but it was determined she was not mistreated in both cases.

A CWS spokesperson told the outlet: "The work Child Welfare Services does with families directly impacts lives, so information is typically confidential. Generally, to avoid or prevent further trauma, and acting in a child's best interest, CWS does not confirm or deny a family's involvement in services nor provide comment, especially where there is involvement with law enforcement or the courts. The safety and well-being of every child is our top priority. CWS responds to all reports of child abuse or neglect, and we ask the public to assist by reporting what they see and what they hear."

Isabella's biological family has been desperate for answers and grew weary over the past week of searching for her, her aunt Lana Idao told KITV last week.

"As time go on, we could end up breaking down. We're all tired, we're all worried. It's hard. It's really hard. We're trying to hold on as much as we can," she said. "Think positive. That's all we can do is think positive and keep going and going and going until we hear something."

At another vigil held at Waimanalo District Park, which had been a command post for authorities, on Sunday, the family said they would no longer be helping to organize volunteer search efforts, the Honolulu Star Adviser reported.

Authorities believe Isabella, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was likely wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colorful socks and Nike slides when she disappeared.

Anyone with information about Kalua's whereabouts is asked to call HPD's CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips here.