Search for Harmony Montgomery Is Now a Homicide Investigation, Officials Say

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since 2019, and Thursday authorities announced that they are now treating her disappearance as a homicide investigation.

Although Harmony vanished in 2019 when she was 5 years old, she was not reported missing until December 2021.

During a press conference on Thursday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that the case is now officially a homicide investigation and said Harmony was likely killed in Manchester in December 2019.

"While Harmony's remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just-recently confirmed biological evidence, that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion," Formella said during the press conference.

Harmony was last known to be living with her father, Adam Montgomery, stepmother, Kayla Montgomery and the couple's two other children, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

Adam and Kayla were both arrested in January 2022 and charged on multiple counts, but not in direct connection with Harmony's disappearance. Both have pleaded not guilty. It was not clear if they had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

According to NBC News, which cited court documents, Adam was charged with assault after he allegedly told someone he'd given Harmony a black eye in June 2019. Kayla was arrested for welfare fraud after collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony although she was not living with them.

It is unclear who reported Harmony missing, but her biological mother, Crystal Sorey, attended a vigil in January 2022 and vowed to bring her daughter home, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

A dedicated tip line has been created at (603) 203-6060 for anyone who has any information about this case.