Necia McKendrick, a 45-year-old mother of three, was found murdered on the outskirts of Interlaken Park with her art scattered around her, her distraught family says

Search for Answers Continues After Artist Is Found Murdered in Popular Seattle Park

A beloved artist was found dead in a Seattle park on Memorial Day weekend, and police continue to search for her killer.

On May 30, just before 4 a.m., a homeowner in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood called 911 to report the body of a dead woman in a nearby wooded area, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

A spokesperson with the King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Necia McKendrick, 45.

The King County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined McKendrick's death to be a homicide, the spokesperson said.

Her body was found in a secluded area on the outskirts of Interlaken Park, Q13 Fox News reports.

Necia McKendrick Necia McKendrick | Credit: Courtesy The McKendrick Family/https://www.capitolhillseattle.com/

McKendrick's artwork was found scattered near her body, her family told Q13 Fox News.

"The body was found lying in a small stream with no access route except through the caller's garden," SPD's report reads, according to CapitolHillSeattle.com. "Due to the condition of the body and the location, the on-scene investigation yield no obvious information about the circumstance that led to the death."

Seattle Police divulged few details about the case.

"This remains an open and active investigation," Seattle Police Sgt. Randy Huserik told PEOPLE in an email.

"At this point we have no video, no credible witnesses but somebody knows who did this," Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound told Q13 Fox News.

As police continue to search for whoever killed McKendrick, who also went by the name Necia McKendrick-Mendez, according to Q13 Fox News and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, her family is mourning her loss.

"It just killed me, it really really killed me," McKendrick's mother, Ramond Boyd, said when her granddaughter told her that her daughter had been murdered, Q13 Fox News reports.

Originally from Texas, McKendrick lived in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood and was dedicated to her artwork, her daughter, Saphire Mendez, told Q13 Fox News.

"I don't know where she found that passion to paint," Mendez told Q13 Fox News. "It takes me so long to find the willingness to be creative but she just oozed it."

Known by many as "Queen" or "Q," according to Crime Stoppers, McKendrick was a talented artist who spent time on Broadway near Dick's Drive-In, where she sold her artwork on the street.

McKendrick's family wrote in a statement to CapitolHillSeattle.com that she "believed in living as loudly, authentically, and celebratory a life possible. She was tenacious in her passion- a lover and a fighter, and above all -- a prolific creator. Q's innate love was boundless, a constant found in each of their artistic endeavors -- in each painting, sculpture, and song.

"From volunteering in food pantries to mentoring at-risk youth and sponsoring others struggling with addiction, she was consistently and enthusiastically accepting -- championing and celebrating others as their weirdest, loudest selves.

"From her great love of people, she boisterously created community. From found objects and paint (and sometimes a little glitter) she ceaselessly created beautiful, intriguing art that spoke to the deep heartache inherent to her unrelenting love. With the fierce joy of her soul, she created and curated her most beloved and favorite creations -- her three wonderful children."

In addition to her children, "she is survived by five sisters and two brothers; many, many friends, and is ferociously missed," the statement says.

She was last seen on April 30, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SPD's Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.