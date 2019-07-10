3 Kids Allegedly Abducted From Tennessee May Be Headed to Minnesota, Police Say

Image zoom Michale Christian, Abigail Christian, and Analia Essex Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three small children who vanished under suspicious circumstances Tuesday.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who suspect the three children may be with their non-custodial parents.

Investigators confirm Analia Essex is missing. The 6-year-old has brown hair, brown eyes. She stands 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Police are also searching for Abigail Nicole Christian, who is 2, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She’s 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Michale Darrel Christian is 1, and is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 25 pounds.

Authorities believe they are in the custody of Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian, their parents.

The couple had lost custody of their children, police said.

According to police, the children and their parents were last seen near Van Buren County in Tennessee.

Detectives say they may be headed for Minnesota, traveling in a white SUV.

Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian are now wanted for custodial interference, the TBI claims.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Anyone who may have any information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151.

Information can also be left at 1-800-TBI-FIND.