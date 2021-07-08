Christopher Anderson, 30, of Rhinelander, Wisc., is wanted in connection with the death of Hannah Miller, 26, the mother of his child, say police

Search Continues for Wisc. Man Who Allegedly Recruited Friend's Help in Murdering His Ex

Police are searching for a Wisconsin man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend -- the mother of his child -- and has been on the run for more than a week.

On June 30, at about 11 a.m., the body of a woman identified as Hannah Miller, 26, of Rhinelander, was found on the side of River Bend Road dead of a gunshot wound, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says in a release.

Using tips from eyewitnesses, police immediately began searching for her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Terrell Anderson, 30, the father of her child, who allegedly shot and killed her and left her on the side of the highway before speeding away.

Miller's death is likely a domestic abuse homicide, authorities say, WSAW reports.

Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had recently broken up, court documents show, WMTV/WSAW reports.

On June 2, Miller called police to report that Anderson had taken her vehicle and would not give it back -- and said she was afraid Anderson would kill her, court records show, WMTV/WSAW reports.

A felony warrant for first-degree homicide has been issued for Anderson, who goes by the name "DJ Bravo" or "Bravo," and who recently had dreadlocks but is believed to have cut his hair short.

Anderson has a tattoo of an owl on his chest and tattoos on each hand. He has a tattoo on his right hand with the letters G.M.F.B. in cursive and one on his left hand of a skull with a halo.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

"Clearly he's willing to kill," Oneida Sheriff Grady Hartman said, WSAW reports. "We're very concerned that he'll continue to commit serious, very violent crimes."

During their search for Anderson, police were able to locate two of his vehicles they believe he was driving at one point -- a 2005 white PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187-NXC and the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, Wisconsin plate AJR-9672.

They were found in St. Paul, Minn.

Police are still searching for Anderson.

Their child is safe and being cared for by family members.

On Friday, police arrested Seth Wakefield, 24, of Rhinelander in connection to Miller's death.

Seth Wakefield Seth Wakefield | Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Department

He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to the Oneida County Criminal Court Clerk and online court records.

He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond in the Oneida County Jail.

He has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to return to court on July 13. His public defender did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The investigation into Miller's death turned up an alleged plot to kill Miller and her parents -- and kidnap her child, a criminal complaint obtained by WAOW revealed.

According to the complaint, Anderson had allegedly planned for weeks to kill Miller and her parents and kidnap their child, WAOW reports.

Anderson allegedly asked his friend Wakefield to surveil Miller's apartment and let him know when she was home, the complaint says.

Wakefield allegedly watched Miller's house on two different days before she was killed, the complaint says.

Wakefield allegedly said he thought he was going to be given "compensation" for helping Anderson and that he didn't go to authorities about the plot because "it wasn't any of his business," the complaint says.

Anyone with information about Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff's Department at 715-351-5201.