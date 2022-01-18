Search for Missing Va. Woman Last Seen Leaving Work Continues After Man Is Charged with Her Abduction

A Virginia man was taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a shop clerk, who was last seen taking out trash at work almost a week ago.

Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, was arrested and charged Saturday in the abduction of Ahreal Smith, a 28-year-old clerk at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store in Heathsville.

"Ahreal remains missing at this time and we continue to investigate her whereabouts," Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp tells PEOPLE that investigators "have reason to believe that they knew each other but not as a relationship, more as an acquaintance."

A motive behind the abduction is unclear.

"We haven't developed a motive yet," he says. "Whether she willingly or unwillingly got into or was put in a vehicle we are not 100 percent sure yet."

"Based on the entire evidence we were able to pinpoint him as a suspect," says Beauchamp. "We are unsure if he worked alone. We just don't know at this point. Everything is still on the table."

Tyrone Samuel Tyrone Samuel | Credit: Northumberland County Sheriff's

Police said surveillance footage showed Smith walk out of the store at 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 12 and start her car. She returned to the store, began preparing to lock up, and went outside again at 9:18 p.m. and got into another vehicle. She got out of that vehicle, went back inside, turned on the alarm and locked the door.

"We identified that person and they are not a suspect," Beauchamp says. "It appears it was a friend."

Smith then grabbed a bag of trash on the front stoop and walked toward the dumpsters on the east side of the building where cameras could no longer see her.

The next day, the day shift clerk found Smith's car still running in the parking lot.

Virginia State Police brought in a K-9 unit that tracked her scent from the dumpsters to nearby Walnut Point Road before it ended.

Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots.

A $9,400 reward has been offered for any information to help find her.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office advised locals that there would be increased police in the county as federal, state and local agencies were conducting multiple searches for Smith.

Beauchamp says they are looking "within five or six miles of the store based on tips and areas we think she could be. We are pushing very hard because we are supposed to have adverse weather Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Time is of the essence."

Samuel is being held without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled on Jan. 21.