Following the news on Friday that she was being sought for questioning in a reported burglary in New York City earlier this week, actress and Blade Runner star Sean Young released a statement characterizing the situation as a misunderstanding and said she had yet to be contacted by authorities.

Others involved in the case, however, strenuously dispute this version of events.

The mounting war of words between Young and the crew of a film on which she had been hired — and then fired — this summer traces back to the loss of two laptops from that production’s office in Queens’ Astoria neighborhood.

The New York City Police Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Young was “wanted for questioning” in connection with the burglary of a business in Queens in which two laptops were stolen.

The address where the the burglary was reported matches the address of the production office for Charlie Boy, and the producers and star of that film originally told PEOPLE that Young had taken two MacBook laptops, with production software on them, from their office on Thursday.

Star and co-writer Greg Kritikos and executive producer Dominick Martini said that Young had initially been set to direct the movie, in her directorial debut, but was terminated within weeks due to workplace issues. Essentially, she was out of her depth, according to Kritikos. She was then replaced by Timothy Hines.

Asked if they believed the burglary was some kind of revenge, Kritikos and Martini said it would be speculation on their part.

“Whatever she’s doing, she took property that did not belong to her,” said Kritikos, also a Charlie Boy producer.

Martini added: “None of us have any idea what went through that person’s head. … If you’re asking me, Did she just want to hurt us? What would you think?”

Later Friday, however, Young released a statement to PEOPLE in which she said that the entire incident was basically a mix-up.

Sean Young in January Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

“I was scheduled to retrieve my belongings from an apartment where I had been previously staying while working together with [Charlie Boy] Director Timothy Hines and Producer Dominick Martini,” Young said. “I was expected and had confirmed my expected arrival with the building’s owner. When I arrived nobody was there to receive me but the door was unlocked and I assumed it had been left open so that I could pick up my belongings.”

“I gathered what I believed to be my property but later discovered I was mistaken,” she continued. “I have contacted Dominick Martini to arrange for the 2 laptops to be returned and to pick up my 2 laptops at their earliest convenience.”

Young concluded her statement by saying that she has “not been contacted by the police or any lawyers regarding this matter.”

Reached by PEOPLE and informed of Young’s version of events, an NYPD spokesman said that he was not aware of any change or update from the department’s earlier statement, in which police said she was being sought for questioning in the burglary.

Speaking on behalf of star Kritikos and Martini, the executive producer, a source connected to the film tells PEOPLE, “There has been no contact between her [Young] or any of her representatives and the people involved the film.”

Those involved with Charlie Boy also reacted with disbelief at the idea that their production office would be left unlocked given that it contained expensive equipment, including computers, according to the film source.

A police source previously told PEOPLE that Young was captured on video during the burglary and charges are probable. “They want to talk to her,” the source said.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier Friday, Kritikos said he texted Young after learning of the burglary — writing, in part, “contact me ASAP so we can handle this wisely” — and others involved with the film also reached out, but no one had gotten a response.

A representative for Young did not immediately provide further comment to PEOPLE when told of the film crew’s objections to her statement.

Efforts to reach her directly have been unsuccessful.

The star of a series of notable films in the ’80s and early ’90s, including Blade Runner and No Way Out, Young’s career soured in later years amid a series of on-set issues.

She was originally cast as Bruce Wayne’s love interest in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman. But she was replaced when she was injured during filming, though she later publicly lobbied, while in costume, for the role of Catwoman in the sequel, which ultimately went to Michelle Pfeiffer.

She was similarly hired and then fired from Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy, in 1990, and was sued in 1989 by The Boost costar James Woods for harassment. (They settled out of court and Young disputed Woods’ allegations.)

Her career in recent decades, however, had a much lower profile as she retreated into “self-retirement,” according to a news release in May announcing her involvement in Charlie Boy.

Her most recent high-profile role was on TNT’s series The Alienist, starring Dakota Fanning.