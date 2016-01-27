Cops: New York Developer Accused of Fatal Hit-and-Run Who Allegedly Planned Escape to South America Searched 'How Do Fugitives Escape' on Google
A New York developer who was recently indicted on 13 criminal counts connected to a fatal hit-and-run last summer in the Hamptons is back behind bars after a judge deemed him a “flight risk” Tuesday.
Sean Ludwick, 42, was detained last week at his home in Sag Harbor on Long Island. Authorities alleged Ludwick had attempted to flee the United States in a boat.
A source at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE that Ludwick had his $1 million bail rescinded on Tuesday. Two weeks before, Ludwick, while vacationing in Puerto Rico, allegedly inquired about purchasing a boat large enough to travel to South America and also tried to take sailing lessons, police tell PEOPLE.
Police allege Ludwick was drunk during an August 30, 2015, accident that killed passenger Paul Hansen, a 53-year-old Sag Harbor man.
Officials say forensic evidence from the crash investigation allegedly showed Ludwick removing Hansen’s body from his car and driving away, leaving the corpse within feet of the victim’s driveway.
Prior to his arrest, Ludwick wired nearly $400,000 to Puerto Rico to purchase the sailboat, a source close to the investigation confirms to PEOPLE.
In court on Tuesday, investigators alleged that Ludwick planned to return to Puerto Rico January 21 to meet with a boat broker and complete his purchase, the source says.
Detectives further testified that the search history saved to Ludwick’s phone indicated the builder was making plans to run.
According to the source, Ludwick’s searches included the terms, “Why do fugitives get caught,” “How do fugitives escape,” “10 secrets to being a good liar,” “Can I leave on a cruise with an arrest warrant?,” “Percentage of bail jumpers caught,” “5 countries with no extradition,” and “Does Venezuela extradite to the U.S.”
Ludwick’s attorney has refused to comment to PEOPLE on the case.